Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Director Acquires $99,997.59 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Director Neil Harris Cohen purchased 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.51 per share, with a total value of $99,997.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,997.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANCN opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 million, a PE ratio of 206.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

