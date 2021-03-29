ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) versus Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Head-To-Head Survey

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ANSYS and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 3 4 0 2.38 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANSYS currently has a consensus price target of $329.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Given ANSYS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

ANSYS has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.86, meaning that its share price is 486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 24.88% 12.09% 8.82% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANSYS and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.52 billion 19.57 $451.30 million $5.51 62.07 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

ANSYS beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electronics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching, as well as develops photonic design and simulation tools. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

