Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a growth of 144.1% from the February 28th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of APSG stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APSG. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

