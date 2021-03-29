Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 72.7% over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

