Apria (APR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Apria (NYSE:APR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Apria to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APR stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

Get Apria alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on APR shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Apria Company Profile

There is no company description available for Apria Inc

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.