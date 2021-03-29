ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to Issue $0.06 Mar 21 Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) declared a mar 21 dividend on Monday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$7.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.47 and a 52-week high of C$8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.58.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

