Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

