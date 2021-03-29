Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the February 28th total of 455,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 937,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

NYSE ARCO opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,994,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 495,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 589,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 219,767 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 487,539 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

