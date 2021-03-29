Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) PT Raised to $7.00

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 4,285,935 shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,929,288.75. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

