Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 548,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACND remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 249,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,664. Ascendant Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in interactive entertainment, film/television, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, enabling services and technologies.

