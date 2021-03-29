Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Up 365.4% in March

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 365.4% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ASTI stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
