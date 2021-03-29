Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Up 365.4% in March

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 365.4% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASTI stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

