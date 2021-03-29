ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASAZY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

