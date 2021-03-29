AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £102 ($133.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,271 ($95.00) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,783.32. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,598 ($86.20) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £95.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.