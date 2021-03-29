At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Down 9%

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) fell 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.86. 63,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,116,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOME. Loop Capital boosted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,553. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

