At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Down 9%

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) fell 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.86. 63,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,116,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOME. Loop Capital boosted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.
The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.
In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,553. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.
At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.