Atari Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $389,794.00 (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Atari Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $115.00 million and $389,794.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atari Token has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atari Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00609809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Atari Token

Atari Token (ATRI) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,000,100 tokens. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

Atari Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.