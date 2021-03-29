Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) vs. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Head-To-Head Survey

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49%

This table compares Athira Pharma and Twist Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$5.16 million N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 62.41 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -38.53

Athira Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Athira Pharma and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 1 1 2 0 2.25

Athira Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.94%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $133.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.35%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for depression; and ATH-1018 for peripheral neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreement with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

