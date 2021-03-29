AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Up 540.0% in March

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ARAO opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. AuraSource has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

