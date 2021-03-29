Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark set a C$12.00 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.06.

APR.UN stock opened at C$11.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$451.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.78. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 4,466.67%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

