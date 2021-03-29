Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avient were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE AVNT opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.