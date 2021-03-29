AXA (CS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AXA (EPA: CS) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.95 ($29.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2021 – AXA was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – AXA was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.95 ($29.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2021 – AXA was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/3/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2021 – AXA was given a new €23.30 ($27.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €19.10 ($22.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.84 ($29.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/12/2021 – AXA was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.84 ($29.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/10/2021 – AXA was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2021 – AXA was given a new €19.10 ($22.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – AXA was given a new €21.50 ($25.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CS stock opened at €22.53 ($26.51) on Monday. AXA SA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.68.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

