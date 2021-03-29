Ayro (AYRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Ayro has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

