Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Aytu Biopharma stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Aytu Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.