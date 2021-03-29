B. Riley Raises CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Price Target to $60.00

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of CAI opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.47 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CAI International has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 1,371.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

