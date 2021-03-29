B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,256. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

