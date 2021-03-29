Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €265.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZO1. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €195.29 ($229.75).

ZO1 opened at €240.00 ($282.35) on Thursday. zooplus has a twelve month low of €98.30 ($115.65) and a twelve month high of €245.50 ($288.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €206.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €169.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

