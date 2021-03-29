Baader Bank Reiterates €192.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €163.88 ($192.79).

Bechtle stock opened at €161.90 ($190.47) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €100.30 ($118.00) and a 52-week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €169.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

