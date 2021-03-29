Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.10 million, a PE ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

