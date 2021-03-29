Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,869. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,151.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

