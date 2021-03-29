Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.60. 5,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.82 and its 200 day moving average is $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $321.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

