Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $67.32 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,356 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $67,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 590.9% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,933 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.64. 20,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,345. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52.

