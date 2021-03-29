Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $9.68 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,491. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

