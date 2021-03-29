Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 161 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average is $184.06. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

