Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $73,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VB traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.55. 17,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.82 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

