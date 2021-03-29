Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $304.60

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 304.60 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 303.80 ($3.97), with a volume of 2060180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.93).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 282.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

