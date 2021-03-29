Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BAFYY opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.14. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAFYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

