Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 513.6% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 362.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.66 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

