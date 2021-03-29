Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3844 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.