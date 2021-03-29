Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 6,781 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,781 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CRH by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 41.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CRH by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

