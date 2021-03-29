Barclays PLC Cuts Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $21.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $24.52.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

