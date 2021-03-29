Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,926,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,038,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE UFI opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $508.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

