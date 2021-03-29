Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $52.27 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.