Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 100,460 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NVEE opened at $93.58 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

