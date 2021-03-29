Barclays PLC Sells 17,587 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

