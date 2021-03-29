Barclays PLC Sells 33,972 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

NYSE MOD opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.20 million, a P/E ratio of -135.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

