Barclays PLC Sells 3,636 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Invacare worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invacare by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Invacare by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invacare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 210,379 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVC opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $281.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.94. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

