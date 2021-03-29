Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. S4 Capital has a consensus rating of Buy.

S4 Capital stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. S4 Capital has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

