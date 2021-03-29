Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Trading Down 1%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) shares dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

About Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

