Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.