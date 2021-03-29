Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.94. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 111,595 shares.

The company has a market cap of $85.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.