Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

